Reuben Shipley and family to be honored with marker in Philomath

On Sept. 13 the Philomath City Council voted unanimously to honor Reuben Shipley and his family, pioneering Black settlers who will be the subject of a new state historical marker in town.
The council action was the final move required in the circuitous route the effort took to reach fruition. Corvallis Bahá'ís were involved. Ditto for the Albany-Corvallis chapter of the NAACP, Oregon Black Pioneers, the Benton County Board of Commissioners, former Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann and the city’s parks advisory board. State travel officials and the Oregon Department of Transportation also chimed in.
Why do Reuben Shipley (circa 1800-1872) and his family matter? Because in 1861 as a free Black man in Benton County, just two years after Oregon achieved statehood with a virulently racist Constitution, Reuben took a stand.
He agreed to donate 2 acres of his own land to help establish the Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath. But only if Black families could be buried there, too.
"We offer our congratulations for moving forward on the placement of an historic marker at the first cemetery in the region that allowed multi-race burials," wrote Jason Dorsette, president of the local NAACP in his letter of support. "The cemetery continues to be a lasting legacy to racial cooperation and understanding."
“This state historical marker represents a continuation of the important work Philomath has already begun to show a more complete picture of its early days,” wrote Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers, in their letter urging Philomath Mayor Chas Jones and the City Council to support the plan.
“Visitors to this state historical marker will learn about the Shipleys’ remarkable life stories, as well as the diverse, supportive agricultural community that they lived in.”
Oregon Black Pioneers was founded in 1993 to illuminate the stories of people of African descent in Oregon through exhibitions, public programs, original publications and scholarship.
Included in the group’s work is the traveling exhibition “Black in Oregon: 1840-1870,” which the Benton County Historical Society hosted at its Philomath museum earlier this year. The exhibit drew more than 550 visitors, said Mark Tolonen, curator of exhibitions. Tolonen said he thought the figure would have been much higher were it not for the pandemic.
Roger Blaine, a member of the local Bahá'í congregation, got involved via his volunteer work at the cemetery.
“Some years ago, I was helping clean up Mt. Union Cemetery near Philomath,” Blaine said. “I ran across an inscription saying that the cemetery was donated by Reuben Shipley, a Black man. I got interested in Mr. Shipley’s story and began to look for more information.
“I wondered why the Shipley story was not better known. But how do most of us learn about Oregon history but through historical markers? There was no historical marker for Reuben Shipley and his wife Mary Jane. What better way to honor Benton County’s Black history than a marker for these early Black pioneers? I later learned that I was far from alone in my interest.”
Blaine added that “over the last few years, the news has been full of accounts of violence to our Black neighbors. These abuses must be brought to light. But it is also important to showcase ways Blacks and whites work together to achieve common goals."
Site for the marker
The historical marker is scheduled to be placed at a pocket park along Highway 20/34 on Sept. 25, 2022, the 150th anniversary of Reuben Shipley’s death. The park, located just east of Philomath, is bisected by Newton Creek, which is named for another Mt. Union Cemetery founder, Abiathar Newton (1806-92). The newly opened Corvallis to Sea Trail runs past the park via the Hunsaker bike path.
State rules require that the marker be close to a highway, accessible and easy to locate, which is why the pocket park was chosen. The marker will be the second such historic sign in Philomath. The first one sits on the lawn outside the Benton County Historical Society museum on Main Street. It celebrates Philomath College, which used to occupy the site.
Fundraising $8,000 will be required to close the loop on the Shipley project. The Bahá'ís and the NAACP have collected $700 and a GoFundMe campaign (see information box for the link) is targeting the remaining $7,300. As of Saturday afternoon the drive had raised $1,855.
"We want this to be an opportunity for all members of our regional community to be a part of something very positive during difficult times,” Niemann said. “Whether it is $5 or $500, every contribution matters since it shows a person's heart. All are welcome to contribute."
The Shipley story
Reuben Shipley, according to the Benton County Historical Society, a history of Mt. Union Cemetery and archived issues of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Philomath Express, was born into slavery in Kentucky around 1800.
Please note that much of the historical record here is not precise and that we tried to find a consensus, particularly among the dates involved.
Owned by Robert Shipley, Reuben negotiated his freedom in return for driving his owner and his family from Missouri to Oregon in 1853. Once free Reuben worked for Eldridge Hartless before becoming a land owner, amassing somewhere around 80 to 100 acres that had been part of the original land claim of Christian Bales.
In 1857 Reuben married 16-year-old Mary Jane Holmes, after first purchasing her freedom for $400.
In 1861, Reuben donated 2 acres of land to allow for the founding of the Mt. Union Cemetery. Also in the consortium that worked on the project were Abiathar Newton, William Wyatt and George Bethers. Newton is buried not far from the Shipleys and, as noted above, the creek that is named for him runs through the pocket park that will house the Shipley family historical marker.
The land was deeded on May 11, 1861, just about a month after Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina, igniting the Civil War on April 12.
“What an incredible gift to the community,” said former Philomath Mayor Niemann, “and it provided that Black people could be buried there. It was such a difficult time, just one month after the Civil War started.”
Reuben Shipley died in 1872. Mary Jane remarried and lived into the 1920s.
A trip to the cemetery
On a drizzly, cloudy, breezy Wednesday a reporter and photographer took a tour of the Mt. Union Cemetery, which sits on the outskirts of Philomath just up the slopes of Neabeack Hill near where Bellfountain Road and Plymouth Drive intersect.
Just inside the main entrance is a stone marker that notes the contributions Reuben Shipley made to the cemetery. The marker also informs you that family members are buried in Lot 10.
Then, you have to find Lot 10. At the north end of the cemetery is a caretaker’s shed. A box on the outside of the shed holds binders with alphabetized listings of those who are buried at the cemetery. On a wall of the shed is a chart of the cemetery. The only items that are in color for emphasis are the quadrants of the cemetery and the Shipley gravesite.
The marker is just 10 or 15 yards from the shed, with the one marker noting Reuben and Mary Jane as well as the four Shipley children, Ella, Martha, William and Wallace. The marker, which on this day contained three quarters as tokens of respect, includes the names Ficklin and Drake, reflecting the last name Reuben’s children adopted and the second husband that Mary Jane married after Reuben died in 1872.
The cemetery, which sits on a rolling hillside, is lovely. If you look up Neabeack Hill to the west and north you see the modern houses of Philomath. But if you look to the south and east — and squint a little bit, ignoring the asphalt that is Plymouth Drive and a few utility poles — you see nothing but fading headstones and markers, mature trees and lush farmland.
Probably not much different than it looked when Reuben donated the land.
The cemetery plays a major role in historical life in Philomath, hosting the annual Armed Forces Day and Peace Officer Memorial Day each May. More than 200 veterans are buried there.
Three wreaths were dedicated during this year’s event, one for members of the armed forces, one for peace officers and the third for Reuben Shipley.
“We, all of us, are free men and women, but Reuben Shipley had to change a lot of minds,” Niemann said during the ceremony. “But he never gave up on his country and he died a proud American.”
