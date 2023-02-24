Two retired Benton County public health officials will review “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis as part of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series.

Physician Bruce Thomson and registered nurse Charlie Fautin will give the program at noon Wednesday, March 8, via Zoom.

Lewis is a journalist and author whose books include “The Big Short” and “Moneyball,” both of which were made into successful films. In “The Premonition,” he follows several unconventional thinkers and outsiders whose efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic eventually proved unsuccessful due to institutional and political resistance.

Thomson was Benton County health officer from 1999 until his retirement in January 2022, which he delayed for nearly two years due to the pandemic. During his years as health officer, Corvallis became the second municipality in the U.S. to ban tobacco smoking in bars and restaurants.

Thomson retired from practicing medicine in 2014 after many years at Corvallis Family Medicine. He served on the Board of Directors of the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians Foundation and Benton Hospice Service (now Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care), and has long been a vocal advocate of universal health care.

Fautin is retired deputy director of the Benton County Health Department, where he administered the public and environmental health programs, and managed the communicable disease control program. Before coming to Corvallis, he was a nurse administrator for international refugee relief programs and for a native health corporation in Alaska.

Random Review is a deep exploration of a selected book by a reviewer with expertise on the topic or theme of that book. Sometimes reviewers cover a classic, series, genre or author, but usually they cover a specific title. Whether or not you have read the selection, you will enjoy Random Review.

Registration for the free event is available at https://bit.ly/3ipjXmb. View the full schedule at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/.

For more information, call the library at 541-766-6793. A sign language interpreter can be provided with seven days’ notice. To request an accommodation, call 541-766-6928.