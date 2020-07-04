Retired Albany judge missing, may be in danger
Retired Albany judge missing, may be in danger

The Albany Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a former Linn County Circuit Court judge.

Jackson Frost was last seen leaving his home south of West Albany High School about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert posted on the department’s Facebook page Saturday night.

He is believed to be driving a gold 1997 Buick LeSabre sedan with the license plate number VDH971. He was reportedly wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and dark slacks.

Frost is said to have late-stage Alzheimer’s disease and is considered potentially endangered.

Anyone with information about Frost’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680 or call 911.

