If you spend time talking with pianist Conrad Tao, you might notice the same sorts of words returning to the conversation: He might call a particular piece of music "destabilizing" — and he means that as a compliment. A good concert program guides listeners away from their classical music "default zones."
You get the sense that Tao, a 25-year-old rising star in classical music, wants to shake things up a bit. Mid-valley audiences can catch him action this weekend, at a Sunday afternoon performance at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center. (For details on the performance, and a master class session the day before, see the information box with this story.)
The program for his Sunday performance blends three relatively well-known staples of the piano repertoire with four innovative works from the late 20th and early 21st century (including one piece that calls for what Tao called "intense shredding for the chromatic sensibility").
It's the kind of blend that Tao likes to put together. "Something in the older works is brought out in conversation with the newer works," he said in a recent interview.
And if a program snaps a listener out of that "default mode" (think of it as a classical music comfort zone), so much the better. "I'm trying to get to a kind of listening that doesn't take anything for granted," he said.
Which is why the program includes, for example, David Lang's "Cage," a work meant in part to pay homage to composer John Cage. This is the piece that Tao termed "destabilizing."
"It's a beautiful piece that is basically just one texture," Tao said, "oscillating between two notes. ... It has this quality that I really enjoy in David's music."
Tao noted that Lang's instructions suggest that the piece is meant to be "played without expression. ... I find that very interesting. Playing something without expression is in and of itself an expressive decision."
The piece that requires "shredding," Jason Eckardt's "Echoes' white veil," comes in the second half. "It's somewhere between Zappa and Cecil Taylor," Tao said. The concert also includes pieces by Elliott Carter and Julia Wolfe.
But it also features includes Bach's "Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue," Rachmaninoff's "Etude-Tableau, Op. 39 No. 2," and Schumann's "Kreisleriana," three familiar piano works.
There is another common denominator between the old and new works on the program, Tao said: "The common denominator in the music I play is the fact that I chose it. ... All I can try to do is to do the stuff I like."
That sort of creative restlessness has marked Tao's career, which increasingly involves composing and collaborations with other artists, including choreographers and vocal improvisers. "It's a very utopian experience for an artist to find people with whom you can build something new," he said.
The restlessness shows up even in selections he chooses to record. His third album, "American Rage," was released this week, and is bookended by a a pair of compositions by Frederic Rzewski; one of the selections, "Which Side Are You On?," is based on a 1931 protest song. The other, "Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues," is based on a folk song that protests unjust working conditions. But the album also includes Wolfe's "Compassion," written after the Sept. 11 attacks, and Aaron Copland's Piano Sonata.
Tao also plans to present a master class on Saturday afternoon at OSU, and one of the messages he hopes to get across might come as a surprise to students: Think about the practice room in a different light. That room, he said, often can seem "self-punishing," but it doesn't have to be that way. "When you're trying stuff and in a practice room, it can be a joyful laboratory experience" — and, just as scientists in a lab don't always know how an experiment will end, the same thing is true of the practice room. "You set the goal, but you don't know where that path ends."
As for Tao, who's been playing the piano since before he can remember, he still doesn't know all the twists and turns that path will take.
"At this point, it's been a solid six or seven years of what I could call my adult career. I feel like I'm totally still at the very beginning."