Restaurants: $55 million not enough to prevent closures

"We were very happy to see Gov. Brown set up this fund and appreciate that she is prioritizing the businesses that have been hardest hit by the new closures," said Sandra McDonough, President and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry, whose organization opposed the freeze before it was announced. “We remain very concerned about the devastating impact the closures will have on small businesses across our state. Many may not survive this latest blow. While this fund won’t offset all of the inevitable business losses, it will help many.”

"It's a start,” said Katy Connors, chair of the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, “but it will not go a long way with all the debt that's already been created by the crisis and the shutdown that are occurring," The alliance is pushing for a special session of the Oregon Legislature in December to provide more relief and to legalize the sale of cocktails to-go.

On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Tina Kotek also called for a December special session of the Legislature.