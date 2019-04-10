The executive director of Oral Hull Resort for low-vision and blind people, Mary Lee Turner, will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at a meeting the Mid Valley Low Vision Support Group at Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road, Albany.
This unique Oregon resort is a retreat for visually challenged people and is open to the public. It is located in a 22 acre park-like setting in the foothills of Mt. Hood National Forest in Sandy.
The meeting is free, and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 541-928-5008.