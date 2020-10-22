Residents work to erase racial slurs from Oregon maps

During a Sept. 9 online meeting, an Oregon Geographic Names Board interim committee voted to recommend the Negro Ben Mountain name change. The 25-member full board must approve the change before it can be forwarded to the national organization.

The 4,500-foot peak in the Siskiyous about 14 miles southwest of Medford has been called Negro Ben Mountain since 1964. Before that, it was known for decades by the more derogatory N-word. Federal Bureau of Land Management officials changed the name as part of policy against using racial slurs as geographic names.

(Even if the board recommends changing the mountain's name, it can't do anything about Jackson County's Negro Ben Road winding up the Bureau of Land Management site.)

Ben Johnson (1834-1901), came from Alabama and settled in 1853 near what was Uniontown on the Applegate River. He operated a blacksmith shop and mined for gold in a small tunnel. In 1870, Johnson moved his shop to Albany, where he married Amanda Johnson.

According to a 2005 essay by Jan Wright of the Southern Oregon Historical Society, few people knew Johnson's last name. It took an extensive search of state and local records to find his surname.