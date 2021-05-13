 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents question Albany exclusion zone
0 comments
alert

Residents question Albany exclusion zone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Albany City Hall STOCK PIX

Albany City Hall

 Ashley Smith, Mid-Valley Media

The Albany City Council may consider a code implemented three years ago after a resident brought the matter to the board. 

Albany resident Daniel Dietz came before the council last month to ask the body to reconsider Albany Municipal Code 7.84.220, or the exclusion zone. 

The law requires that an individual be barred from downtown after being cited for three violations such as public consumption, excessive noise and public urination.

Fauci Indicates Mask-Wearing Could Become Seasonal , After Pandemic. The White House chief medical advisor made the comments during Sunday's 'Meet the Press.'. I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly if you look at the data it diminishes respiratory diseases, ... , Dr.Anthony Fauci, via NBC News. ... we’ve had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominately against Covid-19, Dr.Anthony Fauci, via NBC News. So it is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory borne viruses like the flu, .., Dr.Anthony Fauci, via NBC News. ... people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you’ll spread these respiratory borne diseases, Dr.Anthony Fauci, via NBC News. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently relaxed outdoor mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated people who are gathered in small groups or socially distanced. Dr. Fauci also said that as more people become vaccinated, indoor mask rules should start to relax. CDC data reveals that roughly 45 percent of the American population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The council requested a report on the exclusion zone and how many times someone had been removed under the law but as of last year, only one individual had been cited under the code in 2019.

"It's about governance," Dietz said on Thursday. "Does this ordinance serve the purpose it was created for, balanced against the unintended consequences of the ordinance?"

Those unintended consequences, Dietz notes, impacts individuals' abilities to access services.

Those experiencing homelessness may be cited for public consumption or public urination. Once cited three times, they are barred from downtown. Services like CHANCE, a non profit that aims to help those living with addiction and homelessness, the courthouse and churches that serve free meals are located downtown. 

"Do we create laws that curtail our civil liberties and sit on our books even though they're not effective?" Dietz asked. 

Dietz is asking the council to strike the code from the books.

The council requested a report on the code and is expected to take the issue up at a future council meeting. 

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

911 calls released after crack found in bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News