Residents question Albany exclusion zone

The Albany City Council may consider a code implemented three years ago after a resident brought the matter to the board.

Albany resident Daniel Dietz came before the council last month to ask the body to reconsider Albany Municipal Code 7.84.220, or the exclusion zone.

The law requires that an individual be barred from downtown after being cited for three violations such as public consumption, excessive noise and public urination.

The council requested a report on the exclusion zone and how many times someone had been removed under the law but as of last year, only one individual had been cited under the code in 2019.

"It's about governance," Dietz said on Thursday. "Does this ordinance serve the purpose it was created for, balanced against the unintended consequences of the ordinance?"

Those unintended consequences, Dietz notes, impacts individuals' abilities to access services.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Those experiencing homelessness may be cited for public consumption or public urination. Once cited three times, they are barred from downtown. Services like CHANCE, a non profit that aims to help those living with addiction and homelessness, the courthouse and churches that serve free meals are located downtown.