Residents on the Linn-Lane county line bracing themselves, showing community spirit in face of wildfire

“Currently, I’m out of work because all my horse clients have been evacuated,” Leasie said. “So I’m here to do some good.”

Leasie heard about the evacuation assistance from a Facebook group called COWGIRL 911, which has been coordinating similar efforts throughout the Pacific Northwest this past week.

David Butler, a Lebanon resident helping lead the effort, said he got a call Friday morning asking for help with 53 head of cattle off Brush Creek Road. The retired firefighter said he wanted to do what he could for his mid-valley neighbors.

“I’ve had over 100 phone calls and text messages from people willing to help,” he said. “I’m disabled. I can’t fight fire anymore, but I can still help and do other things.”

The trucks and trailers relocated to the River Center in Lebanon later that afternoon to position themselves midway between Sweet Home and Scio, where residents are threatened by the Beachie Creek Fire to the north.

Butler and Leasie said it was great to see so many people across the state coming together.

“I think everybody that’s here just has the natural impulse to help,” Leasie added. “It’s heartwarming. It makes me proud to be an Oregonian.”