Reser vaccine clinic hits 30,000-dose milestone
Reser Vaccinations

The mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, shown in a file photo from January, administered its 30,000th dose of COVID-19 on Friday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (file 2021)

Friday's mass vaccination clinic at Oregon State University's Reser Stadium in Corvallis passed a major milestone on Friday, when Benton County's 30,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered, according to a news release from Samaritan Health Services.

Samaritan has partnered with OSU and Benton County Public Health to operate the clinics at Reser, with 20 clinics held to date.

“Reaching this 30,000 vaccinations milestone is awesome,” said Benton County public health administrator April Holland in the release. “This number represents nearly one-third of the Benton County population.”

The milestone comes just as Benton County received early eligibility from the Oregon Health Authority to vaccinate individuals in Group 7 of Phase 1B of the statewide vaccination campaign. Statewide, just under 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to OHA.

