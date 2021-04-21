 Skip to main content
Reser vaccination clinics scheduled this week
Reser vaccination clinics scheduled this week

There will be COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Reser Stadium offered three days this week, from Wednesday through Friday. Surplus doses may be available near the end of each clinic.

All Oregonians 16 or older are now eligible for the vaccine, and folks can sign up for an appointment by calling the Samaritan Health Services scheduling line at 541-766-6464 or visiting Benton County’s website at https://www.co.benton.or.us/covid19/page/vaccine-appointments.

Wednesday’s clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is reserved for second dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine. Thursday’s clinic is reserved for first dose appointment of the Pfizer vaccine and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday’s clinic will have first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer.

Surplus doses may be on-hand at the end of each clinic due to cancellations. As such, folks can show up at Reser Stadium, 660 S.W. 26th St. in Corvallis, about 30 minutes before the end of each clinic and try to obtain one of these doses.

Folks can also sign up for Benton County’s alert system, Dr. B, which notifies people via text message of extra doses at any local vaccination site. People can sign up for the notification service at www.hidrb.com. At the Reser Clinics, a text alert will only be sent out if there are still doses left over after all those who showed up in the standby line have had a chance to get a shot.

For those trying to claim a second dose, keep in mind that you will not be able to receive a different brand than your first shot. Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

