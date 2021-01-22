Reser Stadium to host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Samaritan Health Services and Benton County are teaming up to provide mass COVID-19 vaccinations at Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus Tuesday and Wednesday.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Only people listed in Oregon’s Phase 1a group from Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties are eligible.
Those who wish to make an appointment must complete a survey released by Benton County. It is available in Spanish at https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GHSWZZV and in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBNPSHH.
Those who meet the criteria and complete the survey will receive a scheduling link from the Benton County Health Department with instructions on how to schedule both doses of the vaccine.
The vaccinations will be administered on the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking is provided to those receiving the vaccine and can be found in marked areas of the parking lot at the corner of Southwest Western Boulevard and 26th Street across the street from the LaSells Stewart Center.
The clinic is also accepting volunteers to assist with operating the clinic. Clinically licensed volunteers, as well as non-medical volunteers can sign up online at https://www.co.benton.or.us/covid19/page/volunteering-vaccine-distribution-efforts.