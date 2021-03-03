Reser Stadium to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Corvallis Thursday and Friday

More mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis this week.

The clinics, hosted by Benton County and Samaritan Health Services, are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine, approved for people 16 and older, will be administered Thursday. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine, approved for people 18 and older, will be administered Friday. The vaccines are not interchangeable.

There are currently no open appointments for the Reser clinics on Thursday or Friday.

Vaccinations will take place on the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking will be available for the clinic in clearly marked areas of the stadium lot located at Western Boulevard and 26th Street across from the LaSells Stewart Center.

Currently, anyone listed in phase 1A in Oregon is eligible, as are groups one through five of phase 1B, including anyone 65 and older, as of Monday. More information on eligibility can be found at https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/.