Will you be prepared when the electricity goes off for a few days or more?
The Benton County Republican Women's Tuesday meeting will feature a presentation on home survival supplies and tips. Carolyn Webb will offer suggestions on food, water, heat, medicine, communication, lighting, clothes and so forth.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the presentation scheduled to begin at 11:30. The meeting will be held at Papa's Pizza, 1030 S.W. Third St. in Corvallis.
In addition, 50% of all food purchases and 25% of the fundraising bucks bought Tuesday will be donated to Special Olympics projects in Oregon and organizations that work to stop human trafficking. Participants must display a flyer to trigger the donations. Flyers can be obtained by calling 541-745-5374 or at the Benton County Republican Women's website, https://bentonrw.blogspot.com/.