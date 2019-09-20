The September meeting for the Benton County Republican Women will be on Monday, Sept. 23 at Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. in Corvallis.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m.
The speaker is Judy Tontz, who will give a program on the organization Parents' Rights in Education and student-based health clinics in schools.
Tontz is a former high school teacher and was the chair of the North Coast Republican Women. She is a member of Parents' Rights in Education.