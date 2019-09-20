{{featured_button_text}}

The September meeting for the Benton County Republican Women will be on Monday, Sept. 23 at Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. in Corvallis.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The speaker is Judy Tontz, who will give a program on the organization Parents' Rights in Education and student-based health clinics in schools.

Tontz is a former high school teacher and was the chair of the North Coast Republican Women. She is a member of Parents' Rights in Education.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags