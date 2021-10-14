 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican candidates for Oregon governor talk COVID-19 in Corvallis
0 Comments
breaking alert featured top story

Republican candidates for Oregon governor talk COVID-19 in Corvallis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eight Republican candidates for governor spoke at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday in a night packed with questions from the audience and the party’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on full display.

Almost no one inside of the venue wore a mask during the forum despite signs at the front encouraging their use and indoor mask mandates still in place. This opposition to masks was reflected in the remarks of some candidates, and it was by no means the only clear frustration with the realities Oregonians have been living with during the era of mandates.

Beto O’Rourke Considering Run for Texas Governor. According to 'The Guardian,' one of O'Rourke's top aids said the 48-year-old hasn't ruled out going up against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2022. According to 'The Guardian,' one of O'Rourke's top aids said the 48-year-old hasn't ruled out going up against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2022. But Texas' Democratic breakout star has yet to take any formal steps or make any announcements. Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said Texas Democrats are anxious to find out. I told him that I thought that we needed a strong candidate for governor and he certainly fit that mold, and that, in my opinion, if anybody could beat Abbott, he could beat him, Gilberto Hinojosa, Democratic party chairman, via 'The Guardian'. Well-funded Abbott is expected to seek a third term, . and actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly considering throwing his hat into the ring as well. If O'Rourke decides to run, it would be his third consecutive election cycle after a Senate loss to Ted Cruz in 2018 and a failed White House bid. If O'Rourke decides to run, it would be his third consecutive election cycle after a Senate loss to Ted Cruz in 2018 and a failed White House bid. If O'Rourke decides to run, it would be his third consecutive election cycle after a Senate loss to Ted Cruz in 2018 and a failed White House bid

If there was one theme of the night, it was “take our state back.” Every candidate used some version of the term, with all of them calling the Nov. 8, 2022 election “winnable” for a Republican candidate. None of them want another eight to 12 years under a Democrat in the statehouse.

With Gov. Kate Brown term-limited and unable to seek reelection, the field is wide open this time around. 

On the Democrat side, nine candidates have declared their intentions to run so far and several others are forming exploratory committees. The most well-known so far include House Speaker Tina Kotek, State Treasurer Tobias Read, retired Portland businessman Wilson Bright and 2018 Independent candidate for governor Patrick Starnes. 

The eight candidates who spoke in Corvallis on Wednesday were oncologist and 2016 governor candidate Bud Pierce; mayor of Sandy, Oregon, Stan Pulliam; Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten; Medford microchip business owner Jessica Gomez; CEO of YouWalk Today — a business that makes combination walker/wheelchairs — Paul Romero; Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman; Albany Army veteran John Fosdick; and Republican political consultant Bridget Barton.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They represent a large swatch of the GOP field — but not all. Other Republicans who have filed for the May primary include Bend political activist Brandon Merritt and Medford massage therapist Amber Richardson.

Those who attended Wednesday acknowledged it will take a lot to do what no Republican has done since Vic Atiyeh in 1982: win the governorship.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Organizers of the forum said it was planned during the lull period in the election cycle. Despite so many early entrants, the candidate forums typically don’t kick into high gear until the spring.

“One thing that was voiced to us in August was that to do this in October would keep the candidates busy during this time that is sort of dead time, so early before the election,” Benton County GOP Chair Julia Wegner said. “It keeps their faces and ideas fresh.”

Those in attendance said that the forum helped them get a clearer sense of the candidates.

“I liked Marc (Thielman), Bridget (Barton) and Kerry (McQuisten),” said Lois Goering of Corvallis. “I thought they did very well. Marc could really do a wonderful job with the education issues we’re facing. Kerry is somebody who really understands small businesses and rural areas.”

“There were probably a couple who stood out to me,” said Paul Hernandez, another attendee. “Marc and Paul (Romero), but I also liked Kerry. They were upfront and direct with their answers.”

This story will updated with quotes from the candidates themselves and more sights and sounds from the forum Wednesday night.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moon dust-like mineral could prevent Earth from worst climate change scenarios

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News