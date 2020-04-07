Republic tweaks services because of virus

Republic Services is changing some of its operations to meet the coronavirus outbreak challenge in the mid-valley.
Most of the changes have been implemented in that past 10 days or so, said Municipal Manager Julie Jackson, who has consulted with city officials in Albany, Corvallis, Philomath, Lebanon, Millersburg, Harrisburg and Adair Village about the changes.
The Corvallis City Council reviewed the changes at its Monday meeting, with councilors voting 8-1 to approve them. Ward 4’s Barbara Bull cast the lone “no” vote.
The key goals of the program, Jackson said, both with the residential pickup program and operations at the Coffin Butte Landfill, are to reduce the chances of infection for both drivers, employees and members of the public.
Here is a look at the major changes:
• Republic has temporarily suspended bulk item pickups. Residents can leave out bagged items, but loose items will not be picked up.
• All yard debris and recycling must be in their proper containers, including cardboard.
• Republic briefly reduced hours at Coffin Butte, but is now on a Monday through Saturday schedule that includes a no cash policy for payment.
• Republic also has temporarily closed the recycling center on Belvue Street in Corvallis.
Jackson said that because people are staying home more, the volume of trash pickups has increased by more than 20%. Jackson added that customers might see some fluctuations in their “normal” pickup time and that customers should put their carts out the night before to ensure collection.
Councilors expressed concerns at Monday’s session about the possibility of waste piling up during spring move out by Oregon State University students. Also of concern was the challenge of ensuring that customers use the proper carts and thus limit the amount of trash going to the landfill.
In other highlights from Monday’s Corvallis City Council meeting:
• Councilors approved 9-0 the initiation of a land development code text amendment that would reduce the additional parking that would have been required by an expansion planned for the facility’s second floor.
• Councilors voted 9-0 to approve an ordinance that will reduce the membership of Historic Resources Commission from nine to seven. The city was having difficulty keeping the roster full.
• Councilors voted 7-2, with opposition from Bull and Ward 1’s Jan Napack, to approve a zone change requested by Oregon State University for property on Southwest 35th Street that OSU plans to remodel into an operations center.
• Councilors voted 9-0 to apply for a $300,000 state grant that, if approved, would pay half the cost of a natural play area, dog park and trails at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The other $300,000 would come from systems development charges, the fees developers are assessed for parks and other public infrastructure.
• Councilors voted 9-0 to accept a grant from Pacific Power for approximately $12,500 that will pay for an electric charging station for city vehicles at the Public Works compound on Northeast Third Street.
