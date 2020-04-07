Republic tweaks services because of virus

Jackson said that because people are staying home more, the volume of trash pickups has increased by more than 20%. Jackson added that customers might see some fluctuations in their “normal” pickup time and that customers should put their carts out the night before to ensure collection.

Councilors expressed concerns at Monday’s session about the possibility of waste piling up during spring move out by Oregon State University students. Also of concern was the challenge of ensuring that customers use the proper carts and thus limit the amount of trash going to the landfill.

In other highlights from Monday’s Corvallis City Council meeting:

• Councilors approved 9-0 the initiation of a land development code text amendment that would reduce the additional parking that would have been required by an expansion planned for the facility’s second floor.

• Councilors voted 9-0 to approve an ordinance that will reduce the membership of Historic Resources Commission from nine to seven. The city was having difficulty keeping the roster full.

• Councilors voted 7-2, with opposition from Bull and Ward 1’s Jan Napack, to approve a zone change requested by Oregon State University for property on Southwest 35th Street that OSU plans to remodel into an operations center.