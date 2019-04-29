Republic Services is hosting a household hazardous waste event and reuse table for for mid-valley residents on Saturday, May 11 at its Corvallis location, 110 NE Walnut Blvd. (Participants are asked to enter on Belvue Street.)
Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents may bring household hazardous waste in quantities of less than 5 gallons, for safe disposal. Attendees also can stop at the reuse table to take items dropped off at the event but are still usable. (fertilizers, paints, soaps, pesticides, and so forth). Customers are welcome to take what they need for free from the reuse table, which will be located just past the material drop-off area.
Handouts on reducing hazardous waste in the home will also be available.
Customers with commercially generated material or any quantities over 5 gallons must call 1-800-547-2436 to schedule an appointment for hazardous waste drop-off.