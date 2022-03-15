Republic Services pulls appeal on Coffin Butte landfill expansion

Republic Services has withdrawn its appeal of a denied conditional use permit for the Coffin Butte landfill expansion, according to a news release from Benton County.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners was informed on Tuesday, March 15 that Valley Landfills Inc./Republic Services Inc. withdrew its appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of the permit effective last Friday, March 11, according to the release.

Republic Services intends to file a new application, according to the county. Company representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Appeal hearings were expected to resume Monday, March 21, which marked the end of a 90-day pause requested by Republic on Dec. 21. The news release says the public can expect opportunities for feedback on the topic before Republic submits a new application to expand the Coffin Butte landfill.

“Coffin Butte Landfill is an extremely important asset to our community,” County Commissioner Nancy Wyse said in the release. “My fellow commissioners and I were very pleased to hear that Republic is utilizing this opportunity to take more time to re-engage with our community to help shape a more constructive path for the future of solid waste.”

Planning commissioners found that Republic’s proposal would create an “undue burden” on the surrounding neighborhood and that Republic had not effectively answered community questions about noise, odor, air quality and public health impacts as well as effects on the environment and wildlife.

Republic challenged the Planning Commission’s findings, claiming the evidence doesn’t support the commission’s conclusion with regard to odor, air quality or noise, and that the landfill has maintained compliance with Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality permit regulations.

The company also argued that improvements to Robison and Tampico roads will mitigate the closure of Coffin Butte Road, and that it would address wildlife impacts as part of its DEQ permit.

The denial

On Dec. 7, the Benton County Planning Commission voted 6-0 to reject the application for a proposed expansion at Coffin Butte. The rejection started the clock on a 14-day period during which appeals could be filed with the Board of Commissioners.

Republic needed the conditional use permit to expand the current disposal cell south beyond the current route of Coffin Butte Road, which would be closed. A new private road would encircle the new disposal area and terminate at a locked gate at Soap Creek Road.

Republic also proposed constructing a new northern route that would link the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road area to Highway 99W via Robison Road in an effort to replace the highway access lost with the closure of Coffin Butte Road. Residents would continue to have access to Highway 99W via Tampico Road.

The Phoenix-based company said it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will reach maximum capacity in approximately four years. The adjacent Knife River quarry will not be available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

The quarry, Republic officials said, has a potential disposal lifespan of 15 years. In all, Republic said, approval of the permit would add 30 years of life to the landfill.

Rejection of the application also started a clock on the possible closure of Coffin Butte and the insertion of a massive question mark into the state’s landfill equation.

"It is very unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley,” Benton County Counsel Vance Croney has said in the past.

That means the closure of Coffin Butte would send all of the regional trash more than 200 miles away to the massive Waste Management facility in Arlington along the Columbia River. The extra distance the trucks would have to travel would likely impact rates.

Reaction

Corvallis resident Amy Luhn, a critic of the expansion plan, was elated to hear the news.

"Oh good, we didn't need anything like that in our county," she said.

Luhn, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said she is not anti-development, but the expansion wasn't planned for the residents of Benton County but to help Republic Service's bottom line in serving a much larger region that goes beyond state lines.

"A quantum expansion of the landfill would not be an improvement to me," she said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.