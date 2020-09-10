 Skip to main content
Republic Services postpones service because of air quality

Republic Services postpones service because of air quality

Garbage truck 11

A Republic Services garbage truck makes its rounds in Corvallis in 2019. The mid-valley waste hauler will not do collections on Friday and is closing the Coffin Butte landfill Friday and Saturday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2019)

Republic Services, the waste hauler for the mid-valley, is changing its availability this weekend because of poor air quality caused by the fires.

Republic’s Coffin Butte landfill north of Corvallis will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

Also, customers whose normal collection day is Friday will not have trash and recycling pickups until next Friday, Sept. 18. Republic officials advise that customers can leave out a bag the size of their cart on the 18th and will not be charged extra.

