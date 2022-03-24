 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republic Services offers recycling event for Benton County residents

An event hosted by Republic Services on Saturday, April 2 in Corvallis will allow Benton County residents to recycle household items.

It takes place at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis. There is no charge for residential customers. Items that can be brought to the event include:

  • Clean wood — no plywood, pressure-treated, stained or painted wood.
  • Scrap metal.
  • Large appliances, including those that contain Freon.
  • Electronics such as mobile devices, TVs and computers.

Materials that will not be accepted include household garbage and hazardous waste such as batteries, chemicals, paint and tires. Residents who need to dispose of these items are invited to bring them to the household hazardous waste event on May 14.

For more information and to see a calendar of events, visit www.republicservices.com/municipality/corvallis-or.

