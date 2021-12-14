Republic Services offers pick-up of Christmas trees

Republic Services will pick up Christmas trees between Dec. 27 and Jan. 14 in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Philomath and Tangent.

Residents should place bare, unflocked, undecorated trees on the curb on their usual collection day.

Republic also will have a drop-off site at 111 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis for those who wish to drop off their tree on a day other than their pickup day.

Residents who want to recycle strings of lights can do so between now and Jan. 2 at the Walnut Boulevard location in Corvallis or 1214 SE Montgomery St. in Albany.

