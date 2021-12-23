Republic Services appeals county decision on Coffin Butte landfill expansion

Republic Services has appealed the unanimous Benton County Planning Commission decision to reject its proposal to expand the Coffin Butte landfill.

Commissioners voted 6-0 on Dec. 7 to deny the company's application for a conditional use permit that would allow the expansion. The rejection the clock on a 14-day period during which appeals could be filed with the county Board of Commissioners.

Republic appealed on Dec. 20 and requested that the appeal not be heard until March 21.

Republic also said, in a report filed by Area President Ryan Lawler, that it “reserves its right to present new evidence, testimony and argument to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.”

Republic needed the conditional use permit to expand the current disposal cell south beyond the current route of Coffin Butte Road, which would be closed. A new private would encircle the new disposal area and terminate at a locked gate at Soap Creek Road.

Republic also proposed constructing a new northern route that would link the Soap Creek Road/Tampico Road area to Highway 99W via Robison Road in an effort to replace the highway access lost with the closure of Coffin Butte Road. Residents would continue to have access to Highway 99W via Tampico Road.

The Phoenix-based company said it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will reach maximum capacity in approximately four years. The adjacent Knife River quarry will not available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

The quarry, Republic officials said, has a potential disposal lifespan of 15 years. In all, Republic said, approval of the permit would add 30 years of life to the landfill.

Key findings of the commissioners in their five-page report on the decision were that the proposed use of the property, including the closing of Coffin Butte Road, would create an “undue burden” on the surrounding neighborhood and that Republic had not effectively answered questions from the community on noise, odor, air quality and other public health impacts of the expansion as well as its effects on the environment and wildlife.

Republic, in its response, challenged virtually all of the Planning Commission’s findings. Major objections included:

• That the evidence does not support the commission’s conclusion with regard to odor, air quality or noise … and that the landfill has continuously been in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Quality’s required air quality permit regulations.

• That improvements to Robison and Tampico will mitigate for the closure of Coffin Butte Road..

• That Republic will address required wildlife impacts as part of its DEQ permit.

County officials were not available for comment on the appeal or whether it will be stayed and heard in March as Republic requests.

Rejection of the application also started a clock on the possible closure of Coffin Butte and the insertion of a massive question mark into the state’s landfill equation.

"It is very unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley,” Benton County Counsel Vance Croney has said.

That means the closure of Coffin Butte would send all of the regional trash more than 200 miles away to the massive Waste Management facility in Arlington along the Columbia River. The extra distance the trucks would have to travel, Croney said, would have an obvious impact on rates.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

