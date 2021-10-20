Republic hosts outreach session on Coffin Butte expansion proposal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Questions asked by participants in Wednesday’s session hosted by Republic focused largely on road and traffic issues, although hydrology, geology, road trash, recycling and accepting trash from outside the designated six-county area of Benton, Linn, Lane, Polk, Lincoln and Marion.

Republic’s proposal would close Coffin Butte Road to through traffic, although trash haulers and residents looking to use the landfill would use the same access road entering the landfill.

A new northern route into the area west of the landfill would connect Robison Road with Tampico and Soap Creek roads.

The question and answer period and its chat scroll were largely civil, although a couple of participants criticized Rough for the way she “paraphrased” questions and the local officials for only having estimates for things such as the capacity of the proposed expansion area.

Republic plans to route Coffin Butte Road south of the expansion area, which also will include two leachate ponds. The company says it needs the expansion because the current landfill site will fill up in approximately four years, with the adjacent Knife River quarry not available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years. The quarry, officials said, has a potential lifespan of 15 years before it reaches capacity.