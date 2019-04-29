Republic Services is hosting a free drop-in composting question-and-answer session and giveaway event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Corvallis Farmers Market, First Street and Jackson Avenue.
Participants can bring a 5-gallon bucket for a free sample of compost made from locally collected yard debris and food scraps. Material is processed at Pacific Region Compost. Rachel Snyder from Republic Services and Linda Brewer of the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture will be available to answer questions.