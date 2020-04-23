Report sheds light on mid-valley coronavirus hotspots

New details emerged this week about the extent of infections at two mid-valley coronavirus hotspots.
According to a report released Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, a long-term care facility in Lebanon accounts for more than half of all COVID-19 cases in Linn County, while a nursing home in Corvallis accounts for almost half of Benton County’s cases.
Some 36 of Linn County’s 67 cases so far have been residents or staff of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, the OHA report said, and all six of the county’s fatalities have been residents of the home.
Tyler Francke, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, said any staff member who is sick for any reason is asked to stay home and that any staff member who tests positive for the virus is required to self-isolate away from the facility until receiving medical clearance to return to work.
The same report shows that 12 of Benton County’s 27 COVID-19 cases and three of its five deaths from the disease are associated with Corvallis Manor, a long-term care facility in Corvallis. A statement on the facility’s website explains that seven residents and five staff members have tested positive for the disease.
Three Corvallis Manor residents have died from COVID-19 after being transferred to the hospital, and three more are currently being treated in the facility’s isolation wing, the statement adds. The five infected staff members are self-isolating at home and will not be allowed to come back to work until medically cleared to do so, according to the statement.
In general, public health officials have not provided details about other clusters of coronavirus cases in the mid-valley, but on Thursday evening a Linn County spokesperson confirmed that 10 workers at national Frozen Foods in Albany have been sickened by the virus.
The largest number of COVID-19 cases associated with a single congregate living facility in Oregon is at Laurelhurst Village in Portland, which has seen a total of 48 cases and is now one of two facilities in the state being used solely for the care of coronavirus patients.
Oregon tallied 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including four in Linn County, the Oregon Health Authority announced, bringing the statewide total to 2,127.
There were also five more fatalities from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 83 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Four of the deaths were in Multnomah County and one was in Clackamas County. The people who died ranged in age from 70 to 94, and all reportedly had underlying medical conditions.
As of Wednesday, the United States had seen 828,441 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 46,379 deaths from the disease, according to the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
