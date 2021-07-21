Rep. Rayfield sets town meetings in Corvallis, Philomath

State Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis is hosting a pair of community coffee meetings in the coming weeks.

Rayfield, a Democrat who represents District 16, will meet with constituents from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Walnut Barn in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4905 NW Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Philomath City Park, 299 S. 23rd St.

“I always enjoy hearing directly from the community,” Rayfield said. “One important part of this job is to be accessible and responsive to the community and these events provide us a great opportunity to do just that.”

Rayfield has consistently held public events since taking office in 2015. These will be his first since a COVID-related hiatus that began last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0