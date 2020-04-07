Rep. Peter DeFazio hosts virtual town hall on COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday

Rep. Peter DeFazio hosts virtual town hall on COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday

  • Updated

Rep. Peter DeFazio will host a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

The congressman will discuss efforts to combat the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and answer questions from constituents.

Douglas County public health officer Bob Dannenhoffer will provide a public health update, and Washington Federal Bank Vice President Anne Easterly will discuss the Payroll Protection Program.

To sign up for the conference call or listen to a livestream of the event, visit DeFazio’s website at www.defazio.house.gov/live.

Peter DeFazio mug stock 08

Peter DeFazio

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Leonard Roy Zucker
Obituaries

Leonard Roy Zucker

Leonard Roy Zucker, 73, of Scio, returned to his heavenly home on March 25, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. He was at home s…

Obituaries

Death notices

  • Updated

Danny Ray Hubert, 67 of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at his home.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News