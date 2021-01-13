Rep. Nearman defends his opening Oregon Capitol door to protesters

Embattled state Rep. Mike Nearman offered his first response Tuesday night to disclosures that he let anti-lockdown protesters enter the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special session of the Legislature.

The Republican from Independence made no apologies for his action.

"I do think that when … the Oregon Constitution says that the legislative proceedings shall be 'open,' it means open," he said in a prepared statement. "And as anyone who has spent the last nine months staring at a screen doing virtual meetings will tell you, it's not the same thing as being open."

The Capitol has been closed to the public since March 18, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The House adopted rules for the 2021 session that make all committee hearings virtual — over the objections of minority Republicans.

Nearman also went on the attack against House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat from Portland who disclosed on Jan. 7 that the Oregon State Police confirmed to her that it was Nearman depicted on video as the man opening a Capitol door on Dec. 21. Protesters entered a vestibule on the northwest side of the Capitol, but state troopers confined them there and eventually ejected them. Police repelled a second attempt to breach the west entrance later in the day.