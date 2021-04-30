Rep. Nearman charged in Capitol protest incident

Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman has been charged with official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degrees.

The charges were filed Friday by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. Both allegteded offenses stem from an incident that occurred last Dec. 21, when protesters entered the Oregon State Capitol. Nearman, a Republican who represents House District 23, was seen on video opening a side door at the Capitol to the protesters.

The case was investigated by the Oregon State Police. Nearman is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. May 11 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex, located at 4000 Aumsville Highway in Salem.

Because the case remains an open criminal prosecution, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said it cannot discuss any facts or details related to the investigation.

Nearman has said he allowed the protesters in the building to ensure that legislative sessions were conducted openly.