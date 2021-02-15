Rep. Hernandez sues legislative leaders to block possible expulsion

The investigators concluded they found evidence to support allegations by three of the five people involved, but they said the legislative rule required the committee to determine if there were violations by a member.

Although none of the five people was identified in the report — two people came forward during the hearings, but their allegations were turned aside by the committee — Hernandez said the three involved were a lobbyist and aides to two local elected officials.

The committee voted 4-0 on Feb. 5 to recommend the expulsion of Hernandez, 33, a three-term representative from District 47 in East Portland, on 18 counts of violating the legislative rule. Originally meant for the Legislature and staff, the rule was broadened in 2019 to cover anyone doing business with the Legislature.

Hernandez said the rule is invalid because it violated his federal constitutional right to respond — he was allowed to file a written rebuttal beforehand, but his only participation during the committee hearings was in the form of a written statement that Lafky read aloud on his behalf.