Rental aid payments are approved, but big backlog persists

The Oregon Democrat has laid out his own housing proposal, which calls for $700 billion over a decade. He said its timing was intended to coincide with the debate over the 2022 budget.

"I hope the details are going to look a lot like my HOME Act, which invests in many different aspects to create more housing and make it more affordable for so many Americans who are struggling," he said on July 23.

Though his proposal does set aside more money for vouchers, Merkley said, any housing plan has to go beyond them.

"Here's the challenge: Even though we have vouchers now, often people can't use them," he said. "They can't find apartments within that cost because there is such a shortage of apartments."

When Merkley presented his proposal June 29, he said it met a need that is not abstract to most Americans.

"No matter where you travel around the country, people are talking about housing. It is everywhere. It is not just a central city, suburban or rural concern," he said then. "The question is about how we make the appropriate investment in response. The answer is to seize the infrastructure movement. We have to think of housing as part of our national infrastructure."

