Rent relief funds come to the mid-valley

More than $500,000 will be available for Linn, Benton and Lincoln County residents in need of emergency housing assistance.

The Community Services Consortium, an agency that provides utility, housing and food assistance, has received emergency funds allocated through Oregon Housing and Community Services as part of the Rental Relief Program.

The intent of Rental Relief funds is to help renters pay for past-due rent owed, the CSC said in a statement released this week. To qualify for funds, applicants must have lost a job or have reduced income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, during the pandemic, it has processed 8,334 unemployment claims from Linn County and 4,587 from Benton County.

“These funds will be used to keep our hardworking community members from having to choose between paying rent and affording their other essential items, like food or medicin,” said Pegge McGuire, acting executive director of Community Services Consortium.