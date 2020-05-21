Rent relief funds come to the mid-valley

More than $500,000 will be available for Linn, Benton and Lincoln County residents in need of emergency housing assistance.
The Community Services Consortium, an agency that provides utility, housing and food assistance, has received emergency funds allocated through Oregon Housing and Community Services as part of the Rental Relief Program.
The intent of Rental Relief funds is to help renters pay for past-due rent owed, the CSC said in a statement released this week. To qualify for funds, applicants must have lost a job or have reduced income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, during the pandemic, it has processed 8,334 unemployment claims from Linn County and 4,587 from Benton County.
“These funds will be used to keep our hardworking community members from having to choose between paying rent and affording their other essential items, like food or medicin,” said Pegge McGuire, acting executive director of Community Services Consortium.
Applicants for CSC’s Rental Relief Program must live in Linn, Benton or Lincoln County; live in rental housing; have lost a job or income due to COVID-19; and meet household income requirements for their county. In addition, neither recipients nor any member of their household may have received rental assistance from CSC in the past 24 months.
Applications opened on May 18. Anyone who meets criteria can apply; however, priority will be given to applicants from the industries with the highest rates of unemployment in our communities — food production, food service and hospitality.
For more information, call 541-928-6335, email info@communityservices.us or visit communityservices.us on the internet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.