Rent, fires, taxes and energy vie for votes as Oregon Legislature nears quitting time

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

• Labor unions want bonuses for front-line workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic.

• Recovery from disasters in 2020 are still going on — wildfire recovery relief for those stuck in the wake of the Labor Day blazes that swept 1 million acres.

• Financial help for businesses that held on during the COVID-19 crisis but are running out of money and time to rebound during the busy summer season.

Neither COVID-19 or the fire crisis is over. Fire officials have predicted the 2021 fire season could cause major damage across the state because of drought conditions. And COVID-19 continues to "rage" through unvaccinated groups, according to OHA. There were just 127 new cases and no new deaths reported in Oregon on Monday. But demand for vaccination has dropped off significantly. Less than half of all Oregon residents have been fully vaccinated and there remains no federally-approved vaccine for those younger than 12.

So many unvaccinated people aid the incubation of new, more virulent variants. The United Kingdom cancelled a major reopening of businesses because of a sharp surge in cases linked to the new Delta variant first found in India.