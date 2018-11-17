The employees of Dreamland Skateparks looked more like sculptors than construction workers Friday as they poured and shaped concrete at the Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park in Corvallis, endlessly smoothing and polishing the material as it set.
Danyel Scott, who co-owns Dreamland Skateparks with her husband Mark Scott, said that although pouring started in the morning, the company would be on site smoothing it into the evening.
“The main goal is a perfect transition,” she said.
The company was rebuilding the park’s south pyramid and a ramp west of its bowl, work that is part of renovations the company began at the park Tuesday. It will also clean up and patch cracks and seams in concrete before wrapping up Wednesday.
Scott said before the company began working on the pyramid and ramps, the concrete was uneven, which made them less fun to ride.
“This will bring life back to this side of the park,” she said.
Scott said Dreamland has built skate parks all over the world, including the Olympic training facility in China and a current project: constructing what will become the largest skate park in Israel.
Scott said the Lincoln City-based company tries to take on projects like the Corvallis one around the holidays so their employees can be close to home.
The renovation work was funded by $9,950 from the Benton County Skateboarding Alliance and $5,000 from the city of Corvallis.
Alliance president Vaughn Balzer, who has been involved with the group since its 2007 founding, said the alliance has been working toward skate park improvements like these since its start. He watched the concrete being poured Friday, which he said was awesome to see.
“Dreamland is good," he said. "They know exactly what they need to do."
Balzer said the improvements are just the first step in what the alliance envisions. They’d also like to add a street skate area to the park, build a new bowl and renovate the existing bowl. And this week the organization announced the receipt of an anonymous $40,000 donation commitment to help these expansion plans.
Jasmin Woodside, who's been working with the alliance on those plans, said the next step involves more fundraising and using the donation as matching funds for grant applications.
She added that projects will be determined by the funding the organization's able to leverage from the donation. But she believes it’s possible with the new funds that a major project could be done at the site in late 2019 or early 2020. Woodside said the group currently thinks the projects it wants to complete would cost about $250,000.
Balzer said the organization wanted to start with a smaller project like the current improvements to show that the time was well-invested.
“We’re hoping this would be a catalyst for the next steps,” he said.