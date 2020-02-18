Remembering Rhiana: Mourners celebrate life of Corvallis girl killed in crosswalk

“We love her. We miss her. We’re hurting,” he said. “And many of us are questioning, trying to figure out what to do.”

For the next 90 minutes, those in attendance tried to answer that question by sharing their memories of Rhiana and what she meant to them.

“The best way to honor Rhiana is to tell the people you love that you love them — and tell other people you love them, too,” said her father, Roy Daniel.

“Nothing’s going to cure the pain in your heart but love.”

He read letters from several of Rhiana’s friends, who wrote about her kindness, her welcoming spirit and her generosity — more than one wrote about the times she would buy them Slushies.

Roy Daniel talked about the time he gave his daughter $20 and she spent nearly half of it on a present for him — a Mr. Spock pin, in tribute to their time spent watching “Star Trek” together.

“I told her, ‘I gave that money to you so you could do something for yourself,’” he recalled. “And she said, ‘I did do something for myself — I bought something for you.’”