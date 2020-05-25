Remembering Bernadina Smith

Swan, then 20-year-old Emily Springsteen, served 16 months as a telegrapher. "We had coded tapes that we fed into a big machine."

She joined, she said, because "I just wanted to do something," adding, "My dad was disappointed that I didn't join the Army."

Fleischbein, 92, served in the 10th Infantry Division in Colorado for nine months before being reassigned to pilot training in the Air Force. He flew B29s on Guam.

"By the time I got to Guam, the war ended, which was OK with me," he said, adding that his primary occupation during service was "not getting killed in a B29."

The focus on World War II veterans is wonderful, Fleischbein said. Nodding at his fellow veterans, he said: "I didn't do anything heroic, but most of these guys did."

Crowds lining the streets for the 63rd annual parade made sure the passing veterans knew their efforts were appreciated. Many waved small flags or held up signs of gratitude.

Erin Daley, 7, of Eugene held up a hand-drawn sign with pictures of soldiers in green and the words, "I Love My Veterans" in pink and purple marker. She came to the parade with her mother, Gen, and her step-grandfather, Robert Grace of Eugene, who was a Marine in Vietnam.

"I love the people that are there for us and love us and help us save our country," she said.

Jennifer Moody can be reached at 541-812-6113 or jennifer.moody@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.