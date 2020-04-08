Remains found east of Sweet Home identified as female

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the human remains found east of Sweet Home on April 3 as female.

Undersheriff Paul Timm reported on Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office have tentatively identified the remains found near Gordon Road as belonging to a white female between the ages of 30 and 50 at the time of her death.

According to a statement released by LCSO, the woman is believed to have short, wavy brown hair.

No further information was available on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were first made aware of the remains April 3 after a hunter was scouting in the area. The hunter led deputies to the site and the remains were confirmed to be human. Investigators and the Linn County Search and Rescue team worked the scene through Sunday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.

