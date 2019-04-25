The process of evaluating potential impacts from a Bonneville Power Administration project to improve its communications facilities atop Mary Peak has proven more complicated than expected, pushing back the target release date for a draft environmental assessment by more than a year.
BPA announced plans for the project in fall 2016, holding a community meeting in Philomath and taking public comment during an initial scoping period. A second scoping period, with additional opportunities for comment and a public meeting in Corvallis, was held in early 2018.
The environmental assessment – a key step in the process of deciding which of several improvement options to pursue – was originally supposed to go out for public comment last summer. But BPA officials now say it probably won’t be ready until late fall of this year, with a final decision to come in late fall 2020.
In response to questions from the newspaper, BPA officials sent an email that said, in part:
“The development of a draft environmental assessment is a large undertaking that includes coordinating with multiple agencies on multiple sites. Each site has many considerations, including engineering design and natural and human resources. Our top priority is to ensure that the draft EA is accurate and complete, which can and has impacted the schedule.”
BPA owns one of two radio towers inside a fenced half-acre compound atop Marys Peak, a 4,197-foot Coast Range summit 15 miles west of Corvallis, with the other belonging to the U.S. Forest Service. Ten other government agencies also use the repeaters for their radio networks.
Part of the draft EA’s job is to describe and analyze each of the five alternatives being considered by BPA, which range from no action to upgrading the existing facility, co-locating on the summit with the Forest Service radio tower or moving the BPA’s equipment off the summit to a nearby site at West Point.
In addition, the document must evaluate potential impacts of each alternative on human and natural resources and identify measures to avoid or mitigate those impacts.
The project has sparked a lively debate among area residents about the highest and best use of Marys Peak.
By and large, emergency responders favor keeping the communications equipment at the summit. As the highest point in the Coast Range, that site provides direct line-of-sight radio transmission to an existing repeater network that serves a host of users, from BPA’s powerline repair crews and rangers with the Siuslaw National Forest to firefighters, law enforcement officers, search-and-rescue teams and others.
The Marys Peak Alliance, a nonprofit group that provides volunteer interpretive guides who work with peak visitors, argues that the mountaintop should be managed primarily for recreational and conservation values, pointing out that the upper slopes are designated by the Forest Service as a Scenic Botanical Special Interest Area.
The alliance would like to see the BPA radio tower moved off the summit entirely, possibly to the West Point site. Failing that, the group would like to see the BPA’s communications equipment consolidated with the Forest Service repeater to reduce the physical impact to the fragile summit meadow.
Marys Peak Alliance member Phil Hays, acting independently of the group, has come up with a hybrid proposal. He’s calling for all of the communications equipment on the summit to be consolidated into a single compact building with one repeater antenna rising out of it. Wrapping around the base of the antenna would be a public observation deck providing unobstructed views of the Willamette Valley, Cascade peaks and the Pacific Ocean.
Hays argues this approach would eliminate the need for a fenced compound, shrink the footprint of the communications facilities and reduce human impact on the summit by concentrating visitors in a single location. However, no funding source for the project has been identified.
According to the BPA email, the next opportunity for public comment will come when the draft EA is released, tentatively scheduled for late this fall. The agency also intends to schedule another community meeting in the Corvallis-Philomath area.
Additional information on the project, along with all public comments filed so far, can be found on the project website at https://bit.ly/2UZqIhJ.