Release hearing for North Albany murder suspect postponed

A release hearing for a North Albany murder suspect has been postponed but will occur sometime within the month of April or in early May, according to paperwork filed in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Ryan Scott Williams, 21, is accused of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Glenn Colvin, 50, on March 17 at their home in North Albany.

Williams had been scheduled for a three-hour release hearing on Monday.

However, his defense attorney Clark Willes filed a motion on Thursday that sought a continuance. The matter will be reset within four weeks.

Ryan Joslin, Benton County chief deputy district attorney, has agreed to the continuance, which will provide time for crime lab results to be reviewed, Willes wrote.

Judge Joan Demarest signed an order issuing the continuance the same day Willes filed his motion.

Colvin was the fiancé of Williams’ mother, and was living with Williams’ family in the 1800 block of Laura Vista Drive N.W. in North Albany.