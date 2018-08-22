The Albany Community Pool will open registration for summer evening youth swim lessons for ages 3 and older at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.
Registration is at the pool, 2150 36th Ave. S.E., or online. Cost is $40 for eight classes. All classes are taught by certified Red Cross Water Safety instructors. The 30-minute lessons are 6:00 to 8:05 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sessions will be Sept. 11–Oct. 4, and Oct. 9-Nov. 1.
For more information, call 541-967-4521 or to register online visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.