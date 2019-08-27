Participants can register now for the Oct. 5 Run/Walk for Health Of It! Proceeds from the event, hosted by The Corvallis Clinic, go to area high school athletic departments, possibly Philomath.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at The Corvallis Clinic’s Asbury Building (3680 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis).
Donations from the proceeds will go to the top three high schools with the most race participants. Donation amounts are based on the number of participants representing each school. Philomath High received $500 from last year’s event.
For information on entry fees, links to register and for more specific details on how to run for Philomath High, go online to bit.ly/Run-walk-for-health-of-it.