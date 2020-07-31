Registration open for Master Recycler class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration is open for the 2020 Master Recycler class, a community class that focuses on all aspects of waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

The class is offered by Republic Services and Oregon State University Campus Recycling. For the first time, this class will be held on a virtual platform.

The 10-week class is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 28 through Dec. 7. Topics will include landfill science, waste reduction, reuse opportunities, recycling, composting, hazardous waste, community sustainability and taking action. The class also will include three virtual field trips, including an insider’s look into a recycling sorting facility, a landfill, a composting facility, a resale store and more.

The course is free to residents of Linn and Benton counties who agree to “pay back” what they learn through 30 hours of volunteer service after completion of the course. Registration and additional details are available on OSU Campus Recycling’s website at http://tiny.cc/recycclass. The deadline is Sept. 7. Class size is limited.

Further information is available at 541-971-3820 or tbarreras@republicservices.com.

