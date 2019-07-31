Registration is open for the 2019 Master Recycler class, which focuses on all aspects of waste reduction, reuse and recycling, offered by Republic Services and Oregon State University Campus Recycling.
The class is set for 6:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19. Topics include landfill science, waste reduction, reuse opportunities, recycling, composting, hazardous waste, community sustainability and taking action. Also included are visits to a recycling sorting facility, a landfill, a composting facility, a resale store and more.
The course is free to residents of Linn and Benton counties who agree to “pay back” what they learned through 30 hours of volunteer service after completion of the course. Registration and additional details are available on OSU Campus Recycling’s website at http://tiny.cc/recycclass. The registration deadline is Sept. 9; class size is limited.
Further information is available from Republic Services Education Coordinator Rachel Snyder at 541-286-3331 or rsnyder2@republicservices.com.