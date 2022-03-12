Registration for Senior Games, set for Corvallis, to open March 15

Registration for the 2022 Oregon Senior Games will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.

After a successful first year in 2021, the games will return to the Corvallis this summer, with even more options for competition. Most of the events will take place over the weekends of Aug. 11 through 14 and 18 through 21.

With the National Senior Games taking place in fall 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Oregon Senior Games will once again act as a qualifying event. The games are open to athletes of all skill levels who will be at least 50 years old by Dec. 31, 2022.

“As a member of the National Senior Games Association, we are dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement,” Morgan Baker, state coordinator of the Oregon Senior Games, said in a statement.

“Our participants encourage one another to do their best whether they are a first-time competitor or a seasoned athlete. You can really feel the community and support at these different events.”

Early-bird registration will be available through June 11. Competitions will include archery, bowling, cornhole, disc golf, golf, pickleball, power walk, race walk, road race 5k, shuffleboard, soccer 8v8, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and track and field.

Visit Corvallis is cosponsoring the games. To register, visit OregonSeniorGames.com. For information or to be added to the contact list, email morgan@visitcorvallis.com. Future updates and more information about specific sports or the National Senior Games can be found at OregonSeniorGames.com and Facebook.com/OregonSeniorGames.

