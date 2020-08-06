Registration for GAPS students ends Friday

Students may not be heading back to classrooms in September, but families must still register their children for one of the three options being offered by Greater Albany Public Schools by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 7.
"Though we are starting the year with all learning fully online, we ask that families please select the learning model that their student(s) wish to utilize when we are able to offer in-person instruction," GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said.
Students can choose one of three options: Albany Online — a self-guided program; the district's interactive at-home education model that will group students together virtually to be led by a GAPS, grade-level-trained teacher; or the district's hybrid model that will allow students back into classrooms on a limited and rotating basis.
The hybrid model will not be implemented on the first day of school. Currently, all GAPS students will be starting school online whether it be through Albany Online or the at-home distance learning model.
Once state and county metrics regarding the spread of COVID-19 allow, those who choose the hybrid model will be able to attend in-person classes on the limited basis being offered. Those who do choose the hybrid model on Friday will still begin the school year under the interactive at-home model.
"Families will be able to change their selection up until we are able to start in-person learning by emailing their school's office manager. Students can also change models at the end of the semester," Tomsky said.
Registration has been open since July 23, and while many students have been registered, Tomsky said still more need to do so.
Students must be registered by the end of the day Friday. Families can visit bit.ly/GAPSRegister.
