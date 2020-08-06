Registration for GAPS students ends Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students may not be heading back to classrooms in September, but families must still register their children for one of the three options being offered by Greater Albany Public Schools by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 7.

"Though we are starting the year with all learning fully online, we ask that families please select the learning model that their student(s) wish to utilize when we are able to offer in-person instruction," GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said.

Students can choose one of three options: Albany Online — a self-guided program; the district's interactive at-home education model that will group students together virtually to be led by a GAPS, grade-level-trained teacher; or the district's hybrid model that will allow students back into classrooms on a limited and rotating basis.

The hybrid model will not be implemented on the first day of school. Currently, all GAPS students will be starting school online whether it be through Albany Online or the at-home distance learning model.