LEBANON — Registration has begun for the eighth annual Runaway Pumpkin Half Marathon and 8K, scheduled this year for Sept. 29 starting at Cheadle Lake in Lebanon.
Registration can take place online at https://bit.ly/2LAf0Et. It's $65 for the half marathon or $40 for the 8K up to Aug. 24.
People who can't make it to the event but still want to support the fundraiser can reigster to be a "virtual runner" for $45 and will receive a shirt and goodie bag. Long distance virtual runners will receive a shirt by mail.
Proceeds go to the ABC "All Because of Children" House, a nonprofit child abuse intervention center that provides child abuse assessment and support services in Linn and Benton counties.
Bobby Williams, development coordinator for the ABC House and the director of the race, said he and other organizers are hoping for 1,000 people to participate this year. The team that raises the most money will be awarded the Traveling Trophy, which can be kept until next year's event.
The event includes a costume contest for all runners and walkers. Family Tree Relief Nursery will play host to a Kidz Zone with activities for youngsters.
The start and finish line for the race will be located on Weirich Drive. The half marathon will follow the river along Berlin Road heading toward Mallard Creek Golf Course to Waterloo, cross the bridge and return on River Road heading north to the north end of Cheadle Lake.
Williams said volunteers are welcome and opportunities are listed on the website.
