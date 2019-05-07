The annual free tour of the city of Corvallis’ Rock Creek watershed tour is set for Thursday, May 23, and registration is now open.
The three-hour bus tour starts and finishes at City Hall and features a series of stops inside the city-owned Corvallis Forest. The wooded area on the slopes of Marys Peak provides about one-third of the city’s drinking water.
This year’s tour will focus on upcoming forest management activities, the water treatment process and the restoration of the peacock larkspur, a state-listed sensitive plant species.
City staffers, members of the Watershed Management Advisory Board and forest consultants will be on hand as tour guides and to answer questions.
The tour is free but space is limited. To register call the Corvallis Public Works Department at 541-766-6916 or email publicworks@corvallisoregon.gov. Tour stops will involve walking on gravel roads so participants should dress for the terrain and the weather.