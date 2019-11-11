John Leaton of Eugene is a major in the 1st Minnesota Volunteer Infantry.
You may be forgiven if you’re unfamiliar with that particular unit. While the regiment served with great distinction at the Battle of Gettysburg, it was disbanded in 1864.
But that didn’t keep Leaton and other members of the Northwest Civil War Council from marching in the Albany Veterans Day Parade on Monday. In fact, the living history group has been a regular feature in the parade since 1992.
The umbrella organization includes local clubs from around the region. Those marching in this year’s parade included contingents representing the 1st Minnesota, 79th New York and 116th Pennsylvania regiments, all part of the Grand Army of the Potomac, as well as a military band dressed in the uniforms of the Confederacy.
“We come from all over the state of Oregon and Washington,” Leaton said. “We do four or five events a year.”
Besides the Civil War infantry units, there was also a cavalry troop riding horseback and a float bearing a pair of cannons. There was also a sizable group of women dressed in period costume.
“It’s a nice little hobby, especially if you like camping,” Leaton said. “It’s like ‘Little House’ for adults.”
One of the participants was Leaton’s daughter Ashley Wendel of Salem. But she wasn’t wearing a homespun dress and a bonnet — she was togged out as a captain in her father’s regiment.
“There were 300 known female soldiers (in the Civil War),” Wendel said. “They disguised themselves as men to fight.”
Kevin Burton of Eugene was wearing the uniform of a colonel in the 116th Pennsylvania Volunteers.
Like him, most of the Civil War reenactors marching in the Veterans Day parade were dressed as Union bluecoats. But he said those dressed Southern gray were just as important.
“The Confederates aren’t really our enemies, they’re our buds,” Burton said.
“Because if they’re not there, we look really stupid.”