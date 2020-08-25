RedHawks leave the nest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Albany High School seniors took one last step Tuesday night, walking across the stage and away from a historically untraditional senior experience. But because RedHawks fly high, it was a celebration none the less.

About 260 of the 316 eligible seniors at South attended the ceremony that was shaped largely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of crowding into a gym or filling rows of chairs on a field, families piled into cars and drove through the Linn County Expo Center.

Following state social distancing requirements, students graduated in cohorts of about 65 — crossing the stage and turning their tassels — before crews sanitized chairs in between each seating. Car horns, not applause, met the National Anthem and the student body president gave her speech through a mask.

"The format is definitely different," said Principal John Hunter, who will start his first year at South in the fall. Hunter was previously the principal at Albany Options School.

The graduation marked the second time seniors got to say goodbye. In May, students were able to drive through the school's parking lot, past waving teachers, banners and the school's mascot to receive their belongings, caps and gowns and treats.

On Tuesday, Valedictorian Logan Nord focused on the positive.